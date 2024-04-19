'The Office' Spinoff Casts Sabrina Impacciatore & Domhnall Gleeson

The first two actors have been cast for a potential spinoff of The Office.

Earlier this year it was reported that there were ideas for a new spinoff inspired by the popular TV series. Instead of bringing back the original cast, creator Greg Daniels alluded to plans for a new cast and setting.

On Friday (April 19), it was reported that Sabrina Impacciatore and Domhnall Gleeson would be joining the series.

The Hollywood Reporter announced the casting decision. It is not yet clear what roles the actors will be playing.

While details are scarce, the outlet reported that there were hopes to gather a cast with availability “for the latter half of this year.”

We will update you as we learn more about the potential series!

