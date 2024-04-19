Top Stories
Apr 19, 2024 at 4:59 pm
By JJ Staff

Tom Holland Hosts Charity Golf Tournament, Supports Brother Harry at Screening of His Short Film

Tom Holland Hosts Charity Golf Tournament, Supports Brother Harry at Screening of His Short Film

Tom Holland is keeping busy in St. Andrews, Scotland!

On Friday (April 19), the 27-year-old Marvel star was joined by his brother Harry at the Tom Holland Charity Golf Tournament.

The tournament benefits The Brothers Trust and the Sands: International Film Festival of St. Andrews.

Tom‘s Marvel director Joe Russo also attended. After they finished up, the trio changed and headed to another event.

Keep reading to find out more…

Tom attended Opening Night of the Sands: International Film Festival of St Andrews to support Harry. His short Last Call was screened at the festival. For the event, Joe‘s brother Anthony joined them.

It looks like everyone had a good time.

Earlier this month, Tom supported his longtime love Zendaya at the London premiere of her new movie Challengers. While he didn’t walk the red carpet, attendees captured them sharing a sweet moment inside the venue.

The actress recently shared a story about how she and Tom got out of a speeding ticket.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Tom and Harry Holland with the Russo brothers in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
