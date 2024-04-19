Tori Spelling Calls Out Andy Cohen For Not Casting Her on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Tori Spelling really, really wants to be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During the Friday, April 19 episode of her new misSPELLING podcast, the 50-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recalled confronting Andy Cohen about why he hasn’t cast her on the Bravo reality show.

Keep reading to find out more…“Once I asked Andy Cohen, who I love and have known forever, been on his show many times,” Tori recounted. “He was like, ‘Yeah, we keep getting this question.’ And I’m like, ‘So, Andy, what’s the answer?’ He was like, ‘Eh, I don’t know. You and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? I can’t see it.’”

Tori went on to say that she finds it odd that Andy, 55, has never considered casting her on the show since she’s friendly with a lot of the cast members already.

“I go, ‘Every single one of them I am friends with and have known forever and have a history,’” Tori said. “But whoa, whoa, whoa, wasn’t I the O.G. Beverly Hills? I don’t understand.”

Tori then shared the reason why she believes that Andy won’t make her a Housewife.

“What I really want to say to him, and I’m a little passive aggressive,” Tori started. ‘”All the fans ask, Andy, so I don’t know, whatever that’s fine.’ What I wanted to say is, ‘Uh, is it ’cause I’m broke? Let’s be real.’”

Back in 2019, Tori responded to rumors that she was “begging” to be cast on RHOBH.

It was just recently announced that two ladies are leaving RHOBH.