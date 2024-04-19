Top Stories
Taylor Swift Drops Massive 2am Surprise, Two Hours After Releasing New Album

Taylor Swift Drops Massive 2am Surprise, Two Hours After Releasing New Album

Every Lyric About Matty Healy: Taylor Swift Seemingly Sings About Her Ex Throughout 'Tortured Poets Department' Album

Every Lyric About Matty Healy: Taylor Swift Seemingly Sings About Her Ex Throughout 'Tortured Poets Department' Album

Kate Beckinsale Released From Hospital, Hints at What Caused Her Health Issues

Kate Beckinsale Released From Hospital, Hints at What Caused Her Health Issues

Is Andy Cohen Leaving Bravo? Network Responds to Rumor Star is Moving On

Is Andy Cohen Leaving Bravo? Network Responds to Rumor Star is Moving On

Apr 19, 2024 at 8:58 am
By JJ Staff

Travis Barker Shares Rare New Photos of Baby Boy Rocky on Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday

Travis Barker Shares Rare New Photos of Baby Boy Rocky on Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday

Travis Barker is celebrating Kourtney Kardashian‘s birthday!

On Thursday (April 18), the 48-year-old blink-182 drummer took to social media to share a ton of photos in honor of his wife’s 45th birthday, including two very rare pics of their 5-month-old son Rocky Thirteen.

Keep reading to find out more…“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever,” Travis wrote on Instagram. “I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here’s to many more years of adventures together ❤️‍🔥”

In one photo, Kourtney smiling with cuddling baby Rocky in bed. In another pic, Travis is holding Rocky as he and Kourtney kiss in front of a private jet.

Other photos Travis included in his post featured Kourtney sleeping while doing a crossword puzzle, several photos of her in bed, and a cheeky pic of her on the toilet.

After Travis shared the post, Kourtney took to the comments and wrote, “Husband of my dreams. I love our life!!”

If you missed it, Kourtney shut down speculation that she wouldn’t like the post Kim Kardashian shared in honor of her birthday.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Kourtney Kardashian, Rocky Barker, Travis Barker