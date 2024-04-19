Travis Barker Shares Rare New Photos of Baby Boy Rocky on Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday

Travis Barker is celebrating Kourtney Kardashian‘s birthday!

On Thursday (April 18), the 48-year-old blink-182 drummer took to social media to share a ton of photos in honor of his wife’s 45th birthday, including two very rare pics of their 5-month-old son Rocky Thirteen.

Keep reading to find out more…“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever,” Travis wrote on Instagram. “I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here’s to many more years of adventures together ❤️‍🔥”

In one photo, Kourtney smiling with cuddling baby Rocky in bed. In another pic, Travis is holding Rocky as he and Kourtney kiss in front of a private jet.

Other photos Travis included in his post featured Kourtney sleeping while doing a crossword puzzle, several photos of her in bed, and a cheeky pic of her on the toilet.

After Travis shared the post, Kourtney took to the comments and wrote, “Husband of my dreams. I love our life!!”

If you missed it, Kourtney shut down speculation that she wouldn’t like the post Kim Kardashian shared in honor of her birthday.