Travis Kelce Gives Taylor Swift a Kiss in Rare Video Giving Peek Inside Her Private Life

Taylor Swift is giving fans a rare peek inside her private life!

The 34-year-old singer shared a quick 15-second video on YouTube Shorts to launch the “For a Fortnight Challenge” amid the release of her album The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor captioned the video, “Share your ‘fortnight’ recap with #ForAFortnightChallenge 🤍 brought to you by YouTube Shorts.”

A fortnight is a 14-day period, so presumably everyone should make recaps of a two-week period to participate in the challenge.

Head inside to see what Taylor Swift showed in her video…

Taylor‘s video includes a glimpse of her boyfriend Travis Kelce giving her a kiss while in the kitchen and we also get to see her working out in the gym, using her sewing machine, making cinnamon rolls, playing with her cat, visiting a tourist attraction in Singapore with Travis, playing pickleball, enjoying a cocktail, relaxing on a yacht, and filming the “Fortnight” video.

Make sure to watch the new music video and learn the meaning behind the song!