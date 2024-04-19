Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Reacts to 'Constant Vitriol,' Tells People to Leave Her Alone

Kayla Nicole is speaking out in response to the “constant vitriol” that she receives on social media.

The 32-year-old model and internet personality, who previously dated football player Travis Kelce, slammed the hate in a new tweet on Thursday (April 18).

The comments came after Kayla tweeted about all of the new music being released these days.

“There’s just no way I can fully digest all these new albums. I’m still on Cowboy Carter,” she wrote, referencing Beyonce‘s new album.

Taylor Swift fans assumed that Kayla was making a dig at the artist as the tweet was posted just hours before the release of The Tortured Poets Department.

Keep reading to find out more…

Kayla later took to her account to respond to all the backlash.

“I’m unproblematic. Mind my business. Never respond to the constant vitriol. Solid as they come & don’t expect a pat on the back for it either. Just know everyone has a breaking point & would love for ‘yall’ (because you know exactly who you are) to leave me alone,” she tweeted.

Look back at Travis and Kayla‘s response to a rumor that spread during their former relationship.

There’s just no way I can fully digest all these new albums. I’m still on Cowboy Carter. 🫠 https://t.co/AvCe0PSrI4 — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) April 18, 2024