Zack Snyder Dreams of Casting Anne Hathaway & Billy Crudup in His 'Rebel Moon' Franchise

Zack Snyder opened up about some dreaming casting decisions that he’d like to make with his Rebel Moon franchise.

The director kicked off the action-packed series, in late 2023. A second movie followed in March, and Zack has expressed hopes to continue with additional movies in the future.

While on The Wayne Ayers Podcast, Zack opened up about two stars that he would like to cast – Anne Hathaway and Billy Crudup.

“I’m always looking for a spot for Billy because I love Billy,” Zack said when asked about dream casting.

He took a while to settle on an actress, noting that there are so many that he loved. “I’m kind of an Anne Hathaway,” he decided, wondering if she would be interested in appearing in a space epic.

We will, of course, update you if either star ever joins the series!

