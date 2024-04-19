Zendaya, Mike Faist, & Josh O'Connor Attend Special Screening of 'Challengers' Hosted by BAFTA

The Challengers stars are still hard at work at their press tour!

Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor attended a special screening of their highly-anticipated new movie hosted by BAFTA on Thursday (April 18) held at the Crescent Theater in Los Angeles.

Director Luca Guadagnino was also in attendance at the screening.

Zendaya, Mike, and Josh have been very busy these past few weeks promoting their new movie all over the world.

They attended the L.A. premiere of Challengers earlier this week, just days after they were promoting the movie in Milan and in Monaco.

In a new interview, Zendaya revealed the one person she’s nervous to see the movie.

Challengers hits theaters on April 26 – watch the trailer here!

