Zendaya Reveals How She & Tom Holland Escaped Getting a Speeding Ticket

Zendaya is opening up about a funny moment in her relationship with boyfriend Tom Holland.

The 27-year-old actress talked about the moment in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (April 18) in Hollywood.

Zendaya revealed how she and Tom were able to escape a speeding ticket after getting pulled over by a cop.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Tom and I were rushing to a spin class, with my mother,” she said. “I was not going to do the spin class. He was going to do the spin class ’cause I don’t do that. But we were going a little fast, we were running late.”

“They recognized that he was Spider-Man, and we were fine. We got a warning, and everything was okay,” she added.

Check out all of the photos of Zendaya‘s pantsless look from the talk show.