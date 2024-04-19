Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Kim Kardashian's Bad Blood, a Complete Timeline From Leaked Calls to That New Song

Taylor Swift & Kim Kardashian's Bad Blood, a Complete Timeline From Leaked Calls to That New Song

Teyana Taylor Reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumors

Teyana Taylor Reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumors

'American Idol' Contestants Who Have Died, Including Several Tragic Losses in Recent Years

'American Idol' Contestants Who Have Died, Including Several Tragic Losses in Recent Years

Every Lyric About Matty Healy: Taylor Swift Seemingly Sings About Her Ex Throughout 'Tortured Poets Department' Album

Every Lyric About Matty Healy: Taylor Swift Seemingly Sings About Her Ex Throughout 'Tortured Poets Department' Album

Apr 19, 2024 at 3:34 pm
By JJ Staff

Zendaya Reveals How She & Tom Holland Escaped Getting a Speeding Ticket

Zendaya Reveals How She & Tom Holland Escaped Getting a Speeding Ticket

Zendaya is opening up about a funny moment in her relationship with boyfriend Tom Holland.

The 27-year-old actress talked about the moment in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (April 18) in Hollywood.

Zendaya revealed how she and Tom were able to escape a speeding ticket after getting pulled over by a cop.

Keep reading to find out more…

Tom and I were rushing to a spin class, with my mother,” she said. “I was not going to do the spin class. He was going to do the spin class ’cause I don’t do that. But we were going a little fast, we were running late.”

“They recognized that he was Spider-Man, and we were fine. We got a warning, and everything was okay,” she added.

Check out all of the photos of Zendaya‘s pantsless look from the talk show.
Just Jared on Facebook
zendaya on jimmy kimmel live 01
zendaya on jimmy kimmel live 02
zendaya on jimmy kimmel live 03

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Jimmy Kimmel, Tom Holland, Zendaya