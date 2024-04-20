House of the Dragon's Bethany Antonia Responds to Racist DM By Saying 'Wait Till They Find Out I'm Gay Too'

House of the Dragon actress Bethany Antonia is speaking out in response to a racist message she received in her Instagram DMs.

The 26-year-old actress plays the role of Lady Baela Targaryen on the HBO series, which is a prequel to Game of Thrones. She previously has been seen in the Netflix crime drama series Stay Close and the BBC series Get Even. She also appeared in Hallmark Channel’s recent Sense and Sensibility remake.

Bethany is giving fans insight into what it’s like to be a Black actress in a popular franchise with legions of fans.

The message she received read, “N—a, you look like a piece of s–t. It’s a miracle they even included you in the trailer. But we don’t care. I hope you accidentally die on set.”

Bethany shared a screenshot of the DM on her Instagram Stories and added a message.

“Wait till they find out I’m gay too…” she wrote with the clown emoji.

