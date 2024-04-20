Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox Enjoy Night Out with Friends in Beverly Hills!

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are stepping out for the night!

The longtime friends grabbed dinner at Funke restaurant with a bunch of their friends on Friday night (April 19) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For their night out, Jen, 55, wore a black dress paired with black heels while Courteney, 59, sported a white suit.

Jen and Courteney‘s friendship dates back to the ’90s when they played Rachel Green and Monica Geller in the hit sitcom Friends. If you didn’t know, Jen is also the godmother to Courteney‘s 19-year-old daughter Coco Arquette!

Last month, Jen enjoyed a quiet getaway in Connecticut with Sandra Bullock and another famous friend.

