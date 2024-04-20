Top Stories
Sabrina Carpenter Makes Barry Keoghan 'Saltburn' Reference During Coachella 2024 Set

Sabrina Carpenter Makes Barry Keoghan 'Saltburn' Reference During Coachella 2024 Set

'Fortnight' Video Released: Taylor Swift &amp; Post Malone Team Up, Plus She Explains the Song's Meaning

'Fortnight' Video Released: Taylor Swift & Post Malone Team Up, Plus She Explains the Song's Meaning

Morgan Wallen Breaks Silence on Being Arrested for Chair-Throwing Incident at Nashville Bar

Morgan Wallen Breaks Silence on Being Arrested for Chair-Throwing Incident at Nashville Bar

Taylor Swift Breaks Multiple Spotify Streaming Records with New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift Breaks Multiple Spotify Streaming Records with New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Apr 20, 2024 at 1:01 pm
By JJ Staff

Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox Enjoy Night Out with Friends in Beverly Hills!

Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox Enjoy Night Out with Friends in Beverly Hills!

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are stepping out for the night!

The longtime friends grabbed dinner at Funke restaurant with a bunch of their friends on Friday night (April 19) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Aniston

For their night out, Jen, 55, wore a black dress paired with black heels while Courteney, 59, sported a white suit.

Jen and Courteney‘s friendship dates back to the ’90s when they played Rachel Green and Monica Geller in the hit sitcom Friends. If you didn’t know, Jen is also the godmother to Courteney‘s 19-year-old daughter Coco Arquette!

Last month, Jen enjoyed a quiet getaway in Connecticut with Sandra Bullock and another famous friend.

Click through the gallery for 30+ pictures of Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox stepping out for dinner…
Just Jared on Facebook
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 01
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 02
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 03
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 04
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 05
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 06
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 07
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 08
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 09
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 10
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 11
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 12
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 13
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 14
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 15
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 16
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 17
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 18
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 19
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 20
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 21
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 22
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 23
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 24
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 25
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 26
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 27
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 28
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 29
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 30
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 31
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 32
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 33
courteney cox jennifer aniston night out at funke restaurant 34

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston