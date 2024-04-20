Jeremy Allen White Steps Out in Studio City During Day Off From Filming 'The Bear' Season 3

Jeremy Allen White is enjoying a day out.

The 33-year-old Emmy-winning actor picked up lunch to go from Joan’s on Third on Saturday afternoon (April 20) in Studio City, Calif.

For his outing, Jeremy sported a black cardigan, white T-shirt, jeans, white sneakers, and a tan baseball hat.

After grabbing his lunch, Jeremy did some browsing at a local home goods store.

Jeremy has been very busy these past few months filming the upcoming third season of his award-winning series The Bear.

Last month, Jeremy and one of his co-stars were spotted filming at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

It was also recently revealed that Jeremy will be playing this rock star in a new movie!

