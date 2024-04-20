Lady Gaga Shares Behind the Scenes Secrets About Her First Performance at Lollapalooza 2007!

Lady Gaga is taking a trip down memory lane!

On Friday (April 19), the official Lollapalooza TikTok account shared a throwback video of the Oscar and Grammy winner performing at their 2007 music festival when she was just 21-years-old.

In the video, Gaga, now 38, had dark brown hair while wearing a disco ball-inspired bra, black underwear and stockings while performing her song “Summerboy.”

After the video went viral, Gaga took to the comments to share some behind-the-scenes secrets about that performance.

Keep reading to find out more…“I made that outfit myself–bought the mirrors at M&J trimmings and glued them on the bra,” Gaga wrote. “That was my mic and my disco ball. I didn’t have a lot and my dub plates skipped that day.”

After her big break in the music industry, Gaga went on to perform at Lollapalooza again 2010.

