Apr 20, 2024 at 9:30 am
By JJ Staff

Rihanna, David Beckham, & More Celebrities That Have Insured Their Body Parts for Millions of Dollars!

Rihanna, David Beckham, & More Celebrities That Have Insured Their Body Parts for Millions of Dollars!

Tons of celebrities are protecting their best features!

Actors, musicians, models, and athletes have all decided to take extra precautions with their careers and have taken out insurance policies to protect body parts -including their hands, legs, butts, and smiles.

For years, there was a rumor that this iconic country singer had insured their breasts, but in a recent interview, she shut down the rumors.

Click through the slideshow to see all the stars with insured body parts…

Photos: Getty Images
