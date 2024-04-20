Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt Break Down Their Characters' Relationship in 'The Fall Guy'

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are describing their characters’ relationship in The Fall Guy!

The two Oscar-nominated actors star as a struggling stuntman and a movie director in the David Leitch film. Ryan‘s character Colt Seavers is charged by Emily‘s Jody Moreno, who’s also his ex-girlfriend, to find an actor of hers who has gone missing.

Ryan and Emily recently spoke about the chemistry between their characters in The Fall Guy.

“The last thing she needs is this ex-boyfriend showing up,” Emily said of Jody. “Colt is willing to do anything he can to get her back. Ultimately, the chemistry they have is going to override the desire to try to keep things ‘profesh.’”

Ryan added, “When people meet on set it’s called a ‘showmance,’ but what they have is much more than that,”

The Barbie star recalled how he and his and his co-star approached filming The Fall Guy.

“Every day on set, we thought, ‘What can we do to just make people happy?’” he shared.

The Fall Guy opens in theaters on May 3. Watch the trailer here!

