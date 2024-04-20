Sabrina Carpenter Makes Barry Keoghan 'Saltburn' Reference During Coachella 2024 Set

Sabrina Carpenter included a steamy reference to her boyfriend Barry Keoghan during her Coachella set!

The 24-year-old pop star performed on the main stage at the second weekend of the 2024 Coachella Music Festival on Friday (April 19) in Indio, Calif.

When she reached the outro of her song “Nonsense,” Sabrina alluded to a viral scene from Barry‘s 2023 movie Saltburn!

In a video of her performance, Sabrina can be heard singing, “Made his knees so weak he had to spread mine. He’s drinking my bath water like it’s red wine. Coachella see you back here when I headline.”

If you weren’t aware, in one Saltburn scene, Barry‘s character licks up the used bath water of Jacob Elordi‘s character.

It’s not clear whether Barry was in the audience on Friday, however he was present to support Sabrina during her Coachella set on April 12.

In case you missed it, Sabrina Carpenter reflected on her dating life and past relationships!