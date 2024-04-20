'So High School' Lyrics: Taylor Swift's Hidden Message Seemingly Confirms Song Is About Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has a new song called “So High School” on her album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology and fans think it’s about Travis Kelce.

The 34-year-old singer basically confirmed the fan theories through a hidden message in the lyric video for the song.

The song is about the giddy feelings that come with new love and feeling like you’re back in high school.

“I feel so high school every time I look at you / I wanna find you in a crowd just to hide from you,” Taylor sings to begin the song.

One lyric that seemingly references Travis is when she sings, “Are you gonna marry, kiss or kill me? / It’s just a game, but really / I’m bettin’ on all three for us two.”

If you didn’t know, many years before Taylor and Travis met, he played a game of “marry, kiss, or kill” in an interview and she was one of the choices. He named Taylor as the kiss, Katy Perry as the marry, and Ariana Grande as the kill.

“Get my car door, isn’t that sweet? (That sweet) / Then pull me to the backsеat (Backseat) / No one’s evеr had me (Had me), not like you,” she sings after that.

This line seems to refer to Taylor and Travis‘ date night in October 2023 when he opened the car door for her, unlike ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who notably rushed into the car in front of her on one occasion on a date night.

So, what’s the hidden message in the lyric video?

At the 40-second mark, the lyrics “cheeks pink in the twinkling lights” appear in the video. The “TK” in twinkling and “TS” in lights are both shown in a light pink shade. We’ve made the image darker to show you the contrasting colors!

Fans think another song on the album is also about Travis.

Watch the full lyric video below and hear the song “So High School.”

Read the lyrics below!