Tatiana Maslany Explains Why She Publicly Called Out Disney CEO During Actors Strike

Tatiana Maslany is reflecting on her decision to publicly call out Disney CEO Bob Iger during the actors strike in 2023.

The 38-year-old actress portrays Jen Walters aka She-Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having made her debut in the 2022 Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

When Bob said that unions’ demands during the strike weren’t “realistic,” Tatiana responded by slamming the executive.

“He’s completely out of touch with the workers who make his shows happen, who make people watch these shows, who bring viewers to him and him money,” she told THR at the time. “Having worked on a Disney show, I know where people fall through the cracks and where people are taken advantage of, and it’s outrageous the amount of wealth that is not shared with the people who actually make the show. That’s crew, cast, writers.”

In a recent interview with The Independent, Tatiana explained what motivated her to make the comments.

“In those moments, you’re so heated up,” she said. “It’s hard to articulate yourself in a way that you want when you’re on the picket line with everybody.”

