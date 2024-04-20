'The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert' Sequel in the Works with Original Stars Set to Return

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is getting a sequel 30 years later!

The original 1994 film starred Hugo Weaving, Guy Pearce, and Terence Stamp as two drag performers and a transgender woman who travel around the south Australian desert performing cabaret hits.

On Friday (April 19), director Stephan Elliott confirmed the news of a sequel.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’m not repeating myself, we’ll start the new film in Australia, but by God, we’re going on one helluva journey,” he told Deadline. “The original cast is on board, I’ve got a script that everybody likes, we’re still working out deals. …It’s happening.”

Stephan also explained why he hesitated to make a sequel.

”I just was not sure, I just didn’t want to repeat myself,” he said. “I thought, what am I going to do? Stick them on a cruise ship, stick them on a train? You name it, over the years I’ve been pitched Priscilla 2 in spades.”

The filmmaker also shared that his follow-up movie will include “old disco classics, but we’ll be moving into contemporary as well.”

Find out which other popular movie is getting a sequel!