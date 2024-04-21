Top Stories
Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame 2024: 8 Inductees Announced, 7 Iconic Nominees Didn't Make the Cut

Dominic West Makes Rare Comments About Lily James Scandal, Talks Aftermath

Nicola Peltz Explains Why She Didn't Attend Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party

Robert Pattinson &amp; Suki Waterhouse Enjoy a Sunday Stroll with Their Newborn Baby

Apr 21, 2024 at 10:18 pm
By JJ Staff

'American Idol' 2024 Spoilers: Top 12 Revealed, 2 Singers Sent Home on Sunday Night Episode

Two more singers have been eliminated from the competition on American Idol and we’re down to the Top 12 contestants for season 22.

A two-hour episode aired on Sunday night (April 21) with the Top 14 contestants performing music made famous by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees. During the episode, the 2024 inductees were announced!

America voted in real-time throughout the evening and the two contestants with the least amount of votes were eliminated at the end of the night.

It was announced during the show that a tribute to a recently deceased American Idol star will air on April 29.

Browse the slideshow to find out who was safe and who was sent home…

Photos: ABC
