'American Idol' 2024 Spoilers: Top 12 Revealed, 2 Singers Sent Home on Sunday Night Episode

Two more singers have been eliminated from the competition on American Idol and we’re down to the Top 12 contestants for season 22.

A two-hour episode aired on Sunday night (April 21) with the Top 14 contestants performing music made famous by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees. During the episode, the 2024 inductees were announced!

America voted in real-time throughout the evening and the two contestants with the least amount of votes were eliminated at the end of the night.

It was announced during the show that a tribute to a recently deceased American Idol star will air on April 29.

Browse the slideshow to find out who was safe and who was sent home…