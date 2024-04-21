Christina Hendricks & George Bianchini Are Married, Tie the Knot in New Orleans Ceremony!

Christina Hendricks and George Bianchini are saying “I Do”!

The 48-year-old Mad Men actress and her camera operator beau got married at the historic Napoleon House on Saturday (April 20) in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The guest list included Mad Men creator Matt Weiner, Christian Siriano, Mae Whitman and Retta, via People.

“New Orleans is a place that I always loved to go before I met George, and a place that he always loved to go before he met me. And then when we first started dating or meeting up, because we lived across the country from one another, it was the place in the middle,” she told People.

“It just feels like our city together, even though we both loved it individually,” she went on to say.

As for the Napoleon House as a venue, she said: “It’s got this rustic Cuban, Spanish, European textured, high-low feeling to it, which I guess is how we feel about ourselves a little bit — a little high-low. It’s got the most gorgeous walls with paint peeling off, and then you walk upstairs and there’s these grand dining rooms with the beautiful ceilings.”

The couple started dating in 2020 and got engaged in February 2023, and had 76 guests.

“It seemed like the right amount for us to be able to embrace and visit with everyone and not feel overwhelmed. But it’s certainly not a tiny, intimate wedding. No, [we wanted] a celebration — a grand celebration.”

She also had to plan the wedding while filming Sky TV series Small Town, Big Story in Ireland.

“I really felt like I had to be able to bob and weave in a situation where you’re planning a party in a city that you don’t live in. I just kept saying to myself, ‘At the end of the day, if all of our friends and family together being happy and celebrating… If all else fails, I’ll order pizza, and we’re going to have a great time.’”

Congratulations to the happy couple! Find out who else got married in 2024.