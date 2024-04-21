David Beckham Gives Victoria a Piggyback Ride Out of Her Birthday Party to Avoid Using Crutches (Photos)

David Beckham shows that chivalry is not dead while carrying his wife Victoria to the car!

The 48-year-old soccer player gave Victoria, 50, a piggyback ride out of her birthday party on Saturday evening (April 20) in London, England.

Victoria has been using crutches to walk recently after sustaining a foot injury in the gym. She didn’t need to use the crutches thanks to David!

Once they got in their car, Victoria was seen laying her head on David‘s shoulder as they sat in the back seat.

The couple’s four kids – Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12 – were all seen leaving the party with them as well.

