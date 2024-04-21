Top Stories
All Five Spice Girls Reunite &amp; Perform Together at Victoria Beckham's Birthday Party - Watch Video!

All Five Spice Girls Reunite & Perform Together at Victoria Beckham's Birthday Party - Watch Video!

JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Goes Viral with Steamy Shirtless Selfie

JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Goes Viral with Steamy Shirtless Selfie

Victoria Beckham Hosts 50th Birthday Party Attended by So Many Celebs - Guest List Revealed!

Victoria Beckham Hosts 50th Birthday Party Attended by So Many Celebs - Guest List Revealed!

Taylor Swift's Hidden Message Seemingly Reveals Who 'So High School' Song Is About

Taylor Swift's Hidden Message Seemingly Reveals Who 'So High School' Song Is About

Apr 21, 2024 at 1:48 am
By JJ Staff

David Beckham Gives Victoria a Piggyback Ride Out of Her Birthday Party to Avoid Using Crutches (Photos)

David Beckham Gives Victoria a Piggyback Ride Out of Her Birthday Party to Avoid Using Crutches (Photos)

David Beckham shows that chivalry is not dead while carrying his wife Victoria to the car!

The 48-year-old soccer player gave Victoria, 50, a piggyback ride out of her birthday party on Saturday evening (April 20) in London, England.

Victoria has been using crutches to walk recently after sustaining a foot injury in the gym. She didn’t need to use the crutches thanks to David!

Once they got in their car, Victoria was seen laying her head on David‘s shoulder as they sat in the back seat.

The couple’s four kids – Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12 – were all seen leaving the party with them as well.

Make sure to check out the full list of attendees at the star-studded birthday party!

Browse through the gallery for 50+ photos of David Beckham giving Victoria Beckham a piggyback ride…
Just Jared on Facebook
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 01
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 02
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 03
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 04
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 05
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 06
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 07
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 08
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 09
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 10
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 11
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 12
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 13
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 14
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 15
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 16
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 17
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 18
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 19
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 20
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 21
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 22
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 23
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 24
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 25
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 26
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 27
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 28
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 29
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 30
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 31
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 32
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 33
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 34
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 35
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 36
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 37
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 38
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 39
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 40
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 41
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 42
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 43
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 44
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 45
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 46
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 47
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 48
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 49
david beckham gives victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party 50

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: David Beckham, Victoria Beckham