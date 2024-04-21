Here's Why David Beckham Is Suing Mark Wahlberg's Company for $10 Million

It sounds like David Beckham and Mark Wahlberg‘s friendship is likely over as they’re now embroiled in a $10 million lawsuit.

David has filed the lawsuit against Mark‘s fitness company F45, claiming that he was “duped” by the brand to sign on as the global ambassador.

Not only was F45 named in the lawsuit, so was Mark‘s company Mark Wahlberg Investment Group, and the founders of F45, Adam Gilchrist and Rob Deutsch. (Mark has a 36% interest in F45 and serves as the Chief Brand Officer)

So, how was David duped?

The former soccer star claims that “he lost more than [$10 million] when stocks he was promised were withheld until after share prices plummeted,” according to The Sun.

F45 responded to the lawsuit by saying the claims were “fraudulent” and asked the judge to dismiss the case, but the judge decided the case will move forward.

TMZ reports that football player Terrell Owens previously sued F45 over $700,000 he claimed was owed to him.

David doesn’t appear to be letting the lawsuit get to him as he had an amazing night this weekend celebrating his wife’s birthday!