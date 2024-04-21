Meg Bennett, 'General Hospital' & 'The Young & The Restless' Soap Star & Writer, Dies at 75

Meg Bennett has sadly died.

The Daytime Emmy winning actress, who performed as both a writer and actress on daytime soap operas The Young and the Restless, General Hospital and Santa Barbara, passed away at 75, her family confirmed, via THR.

Meg died April 11 after a battle with cancer.

She played Marty Maraschino for more than two years during the original Broadway run of Grease that debuted in 1972, and by 1974, began as the character Liza Walton on CBS’ Search for Tomorrow.

She joined The Young and the Restless in 1980 as Julia Newman, but when her character was being written off, she was asked by the show’s creator Bill Bell to stay as a writer.

Meg wrote for NBC’s Santa Barbara from 1991 to 1993 and played author Megan Richardson, and wrote for ABC’s General Hospital from 1993 to 2011 and played Allegra Montenegro.

She won the Daytime Emmy for her work on General Hospital.

She met her husband of 19 years, Sunset Beach co-creator Robert Guza Jr., on General Hospital, and they were frequent writing partners on soaps. She is also survived by two stepdaughters, four grandchildren, a brother and a sister.

Our thoughts are with Meg Bennett’s loved ones at this difficult time. We have sadly lost many beloved stars in 2024.