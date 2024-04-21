Mila Kunis Recalls the Time She & Ashton Kutcher Met Kids Named After Them

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher had a unique experience while dropping their kids off at daycare.

The married couple and pair of That ’70s Show alums share two children together: their 9-year-old daughter Wyatt and 7-year-old son Dimitri.

Mila and Ashton recently revealed that they once encountered two kids named after them!

Keep reading to find out more…

They told People that their own children attended daycare with two kids named Mila and Ashton.

“I’ll tell you a funny story,” Mila said. “My kids were at daycare. It’s a hundred years ago, and there was an Ashton and a Mila. They were not related people. They were two different little kids, two separate families.”

The Black Swan actress continued, “This was first day, and Ashton and I walked in… and there was a random Mila and a random baby Ashton, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is so cute.’”

Mila then revealed how the parents of the young children reacted to the situation.

“They were like, ‘I’m so sorry,’” she remembered. “And I was like, ‘No, it’s so cute.’”

Find out Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher‘s controversial parenting advice!