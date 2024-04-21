Top Stories
Apr 21, 2024 at 2:47 am
By JJ Staff

Shop the $58 Top That Taylor Swift Wore While Recording 'Down Bad' Back in June 2023

Shop the $58 Top That Taylor Swift Wore While Recording 'Down Bad' Back in June 2023

Want to dress like Taylor Swift in her The Tortured Poets Department era? Well, you can do that at an affordable price!

Taylor‘s songwriting and producing partner Jack Antonoff shared a photo from the day they recorded the song “Down Bad” and the outfit matches the one she’s wearing in paparazzi photos from June 29, 2023.

The song was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City.

In the photos, Taylor is wearing Free People‘s “Melanie Tank” in Ivory Combo. You can get the exact top right now from Revolve for just $58.

The outfit was completed with Reformation loafers and Stella McCartney sunglasses.

Listen to the song “Down Bad” below and make sure to check out the full album!

Disclaimer: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Shopping, Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department