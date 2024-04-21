SYFY's 'Reginald the Vampire' Season 2 Cast - 9 Stars Confirmed to Return, 1 Actor Joins in Key Recurring Role

Reginald the Vampire season two is just a couple of weeks away!

The SYFY comedy/horror series is set to return to the network with it’s brand new season and it’s described as a show “with a lot of heart and just enough blood,” proving “the undead life is just as complicated as life itself.”

Here’s a season two synopsis: Reginald Andres finally got his life together – when he was turned into a vampire. While he doesn’t fit into the stereotypical expectations of what a vampire looks like – he’s not chiseled or classically handsome – Reginald has found his place amongst an unlikely cohort that includes the cool vampire who sired him, the former vampire chieftain turned unexpected ally (or is she?), and his co-worker/former girlfriend.

Reginald the Vampire season two is set to premiere on May 8th at 10pm ET/PT on Syfy!

Ahead of the new season airing, we’re taking a look at which stars have been confirmed to return and who is new to the cast.

Keep reading to get the scoop on the season two cast of Reginald the Vampire…