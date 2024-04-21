Tom Holland Remembers Late Dog Tessa Following Death Last Month

Tom Holland is paying tribute to his dog Tessa, who passed away in March.

Tessa, a blue Staffordshire Bull Terrier, joined Tom‘s family as a puppy back in 2014. “I would like to introduce to everyone little Tess. The newest member of the family,” the actor shared on Instagram at the time.

Tom‘s dad Dominic Holland confirmed Tessa’s death in a Patreon blog post on March 28.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star took to social media on Sunday (April 21) to mourn his late furry friend.

Tom shared a photo of Tessa next to a stuffed animal. “Missing my lady ❤️,” he wrote in the caption.

On his Story, Tom also shared a photo of Tessa outside with the text “T-Day” and a link to his dad’s blog post about planting a tree for the late dog.

