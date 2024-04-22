Apr 22, 2024 at 5:00 pm
9 Actors Were Considered for James Bond Before Daniel Craig Won the Role of 007!
The search for the next James Bond is on after Daniel Craig decided to walk away from the role after 2021′s No Time to Die.
We’re looking back at the 9 actors who almost landed the role back in 2005 when Pierce Brosnan stepped away and Daniel was finally chosen.
Find out who else was being considered for the James Bond gig before Daniel Craig signed on…
Photos: Getty