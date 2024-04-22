Beyoncé Shows Off Her Long Natural Hair While Sharing Cécred Hair Wash Routine

Top Stories
Apr 22, 2024 at 2:14 pm
By JJ Staff

Beyoncé is showing off her long and healthy natural hair!

On Sunday (April 21) – which she has dubbed “Cécred Wash Day” – the 42-year-old Cowboy Carter entertainer shared a video of her wash day routine as she hairstylist Neal Farinah uses products her Cécred haircare line to do her hair.

Keep reading to find out more…“It has been such a special experience seeing all of your #cecredwashday rituals all over my timeline… I just had to join in with something I had in the archives 🥰” Beyoncé wrote in the caption. “Being disruptive and challenging everything people feel should be the process has always been exciting to me. My hair and music seemed to do that a lot over the years… ”

She continued, “Maintaining 25 years of blonde on natural hair through all the experimenting I do has played a huge part in developing @cecred’s products. It’s the hardest to keep color-treated hair healthy and strong, but @cecred is here. All quality, with NO shortcuts. Congratulations to the entire CÉCRED team for contributing to developing award-winning products. 💕 Happy #cecredwashday! You are CÉCRED.”

In the voiceover of the video, Beyoncé also addressed some criticism, saying, “The sigma and misconception is that people that wear wigs don’t have healthy and long hair. That’s some bulls–t cause it ain’t nobody’s business.”
