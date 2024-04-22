Apr 22, 2024 at 11:39 am
Celine Dion Opens Up in Rare Interview About Stiff Person Syndrome, Her Health Today & Whether She'll Ever Tour Again
Celine Dion is opening up about her life now.
In a rare interview since being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, the 56-year-old music icon got candid with Vogue France about her condition.
During the conversation, she spoke about her health, the prospect of touring ever again, her dreams, what’s helped in her battle, and much more.
Click through to see what Celine Dion had to say…
