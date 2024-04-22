Celine Dion Talks Grammy Moment with Taylor Swift for First Time

Celine Dion is opening up about that viral moment on stage with Taylor Swift at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The legendary “My Heart Will Go On” singer made a surprise appearance at the Grammys to present the award for Album of the Year, marking her first public appearance in years amid her diagnosis with stiff person syndrome.

Taylor received some backlash for not acknowledging Celine while accepting the award from her, but they quickly squashed feud rumors when they posed for cute photos backstage.

Now, Celine is talking about that moment for the first time, though she didn’t say anything about the perceived snub from Taylor.

“It was very nerve-wracking, but at the same time, a big honor,” Celine told Vogue France. “That magic. That excitement. To see the fans, to see the crowd. To see show business again.”

“It took a lot, a lot out of me. But my son, René Charles — RC — came and gave me his support. And to present the award — the album of the year — to Taylor Swift — it was an honor because she’s having the time of her life and I’m the one who’s presenting it to her. But it’s always very, very touching when you have a standing ovation,” Celine added.

Celine also talked about wearing a coat on stage.

“I was like, ‘You can walk onstage with a coat? Oh yeah! You can do whatever you want in fashion, have a good time, wear that coat, own that coat, go for it.’ And it made me feel better for a moment to hold onto this coat, to hide myself a little bit from all these little things,” she said.

