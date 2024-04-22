Top Stories
Taylor Swift Reveals the Meaning Behind Every 'The Tortured Poets Department' Song!

Celine Dion Opens Up in Rare Interview About Stiff Person Syndrome, Her Health Today & Whether She'll Ever Tour Again

Hugh Grant Spills Details About 'Bridget Jones 4,' Seemingly Confirms Major Suspected Plot Point

Nicola Peltz Explains Why She Didn't Attend Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party

Apr 22, 2024 at 12:36 pm
By JJ Staff

Dakota Fanning Stars in Creepy Trailer for 'The Watchers' From Ishana Night Shyamalan - Watch Now!

Dakota Fanning Stars in Creepy Trailer for 'The Watchers' From Ishana Night Shyamalan - Watch Now!

Dakota Fanning stars in the creepy debut trailer for Ishana Night Shyamalan‘s The Watchers.

This is the first film for Ishana, who is the daughter of filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan. M. Night is also a producer on this film!

Head inside to watch…

Here’s the synopsis: The film follows Mina (Fanning), a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You can’t see them, but they see everything.

Barbarian‘s Georgina Campbell, Irish actress Olwen Fouéré, and newcomer Oliver Finnegan all star as well.

The movie hits theaters on June 14. If you didn’t see, M. Night’s newest film, Trap, is also being released this summer and the movie’s big twist was revealed in the trailer!
