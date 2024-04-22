Dakota Fanning Stars in Creepy Trailer for 'The Watchers' From Ishana Night Shyamalan - Watch Now!

Dakota Fanning stars in the creepy debut trailer for Ishana Night Shyamalan‘s The Watchers.

This is the first film for Ishana, who is the daughter of filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan. M. Night is also a producer on this film!

Here’s the synopsis: The film follows Mina (Fanning), a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You can’t see them, but they see everything.

Barbarian‘s Georgina Campbell, Irish actress Olwen Fouéré, and newcomer Oliver Finnegan all star as well.

The movie hits theaters on June 14. If you didn’t see, M. Night’s newest film, Trap, is also being released this summer and the movie’s big twist was revealed in the trailer!