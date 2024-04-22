Designer Simon Porte Jacquemus & Husband Marco Maestri Welcome Twins!

Simon Porte Jacquemus is now a dad!

On Monday (April 22), the 34-year-old French designer announced on Instagram that he and husband Marco Maestri recently welcomed twins – a baby boy and a baby girl.

Born on Saturday, April 20, the couple named their daughter Mia and their son Sun.

Keep reading to find out more…“MIA et SUN, Welcome to earth, our love. We love you so much. Our dream has come true with you. Papa Marco and Papa Simon,” Simon wrote on Instagram along with the newborns in the hospital.

Simon and Marco married in France in 2022 with close friend Dua Lipa in attendance.

For those who don’t know, Simon is the founder of the Jacquemus fashion label.

