Dominic West Comments on Ruth Wilson's 'The Affair' Claims, Says She Was 'Absolutely Right'

Dominic West is commenting on Ruth Wilson‘s claims about what happened on The Affair and how she didn’t feel safe on set.

The two actors played lovers on the Showtime series, but Ruth left after the fourth season while Dominic continued into the fifth and final season.

In a new interview, Dominic responded to what Ruth said almost four years ago and he says she was “absolutely right.”

Ruth said back in November 2020, “What’s important to say is that I did speak up. I did have a voice. I did stand up for myself. There was a situation on The Affair where things didn’t feel right, and I dealt with them, and I managed to protect myself. It was before #MeToo and before Harvey Weinstein — and yet my instincts were very clear and strong about what I felt was wrong, about what was going on, and what I didn’t feel safe about.”

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Dominic spoke about Ruth’s comments.

“We talked a lot about it and I suppose I did experience it. I don’t really like talking about it but … yeah, everything Ruth has said is absolutely right,” he said.

