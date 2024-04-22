Top Stories
Taylor Swift Reveals the Meaning Behind Every 'The Tortured Poets Department' Song!

Taylor Swift Reveals the Meaning Behind Every 'The Tortured Poets Department' Song!

Celine Dion Opens Up in Rare Interview About Stiff Person Syndrome, Her Health Today &amp; Whether She'll Ever Tour Again

Celine Dion Opens Up in Rare Interview About Stiff Person Syndrome, Her Health Today & Whether She'll Ever Tour Again

Hugh Grant Spills Details About 'Bridget Jones 4,' Seemingly Confirms Major Suspected Plot Point

Hugh Grant Spills Details About 'Bridget Jones 4,' Seemingly Confirms Major Suspected Plot Point

Halle Bailey Reveals She's Struggling With Postpartum Depression After Welcoming Baby

Halle Bailey Reveals She's Struggling With Postpartum Depression After Welcoming Baby

Apr 22, 2024 at 3:40 pm
By JJ Staff

Emily Blunt Gets Support From Husband John Krasinksi at 'The Fall Guy' Screening in London

Emily Blunt Gets Support From Husband John Krasinksi at 'The Fall Guy' Screening in London

Emily Blunt has husband John Krasinski by her side on the red carpet!

The 41-year-old Oscar-nominated actress was joined by the 44-year-old actor at a screening of her new movie The Fall Guy on Monday (April 22) held at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Blunt

Fellow cast members in attendance included Ryan Gosling, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Winston Duke along with director David Leitch and his wife Kelly McCormick.

Keep reading to find out more…In the movie, Ryan stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie—being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno, played by Emily. While the film’s ruthless producer (Hannah Waddingham), maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder (Taylor-Johnson) a secret from the studio and the media, Colt performs the film’s most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody’s good graces. But as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.

If you missed it, Emily revealed the famous director who inspired her character.

The Fall Guy hits theaters on May 3 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Emily is wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana suit, Malone Souliers shoes, and Tiffany and Co. jewelry. Ryan is wearing a Gucci suit.

Click through the gallery for 35+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 01
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 02
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 03
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 04
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 05
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 06
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 07
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 08
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 09
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 10
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 11
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 12
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 13
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 14
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 15
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 16
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 17
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 18
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 19
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 20
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 21
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 22
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 23
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 24
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 25
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 26
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 27
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 28
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 29
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 30
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 31
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 32
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 33
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 34
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 35
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 36
emily blunt john krasinski the fall guy screening in london 37

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Aaron Johnson, David Leitch, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Kelly McCormick, Ryan Gosling, The Fall Guy, Winston Duke