Emily Blunt Gets Support From Husband John Krasinksi at 'The Fall Guy' Screening in London

Emily Blunt has husband John Krasinski by her side on the red carpet!

The 41-year-old Oscar-nominated actress was joined by the 44-year-old actor at a screening of her new movie The Fall Guy on Monday (April 22) held at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, England.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Ryan Gosling, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Winston Duke along with director David Leitch and his wife Kelly McCormick.

Keep reading to find out more…In the movie, Ryan stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie—being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno, played by Emily. While the film’s ruthless producer (Hannah Waddingham), maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder (Taylor-Johnson) a secret from the studio and the media, Colt performs the film’s most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody’s good graces. But as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.

The Fall Guy hits theaters on May 3 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Emily is wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana suit, Malone Souliers shoes, and Tiffany and Co. jewelry. Ryan is wearing a Gucci suit.

