Francia Raisa Explains What Donating Her Kidney to Selena Gomez Meant to Her

Francia Raisa is getting candid about her friendship with Selena Gomez.

The 35-year-old actress has been a close friend of the 31-year-old pop singer since they met in 2007. Back in 2017, Francia donated one of her kidneys to Selena, who has the autoimmune disease lupus.

In spite of the pair’s longstanding friendship, rumors of a feud have circulated in recent years. Francia and Selena appear to be on good terms regardless of their ups and downs.

Francia spoke out about what it meant to help a friend in need.

During an appearance on Robert Peterpaul‘s The Art of Kindness podcast, the host asked her what her biggest act of kindness was.

“Besides donating a kidney, what? It was definitely a personal choice. It was definitely just an act of kindness no matter what the rumors are,” Francia said.

