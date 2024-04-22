Top Stories
Taylor Swift Reveals the Meaning Behind Every 'The Tortured Poets Department' Song!

Taylor Swift Reveals the Meaning Behind Every 'The Tortured Poets Department' Song!

Celine Dion Opens Up in Rare Interview About Stiff Person Syndrome, Her Health Today &amp; Whether She'll Ever Tour Again

Celine Dion Opens Up in Rare Interview About Stiff Person Syndrome, Her Health Today & Whether She'll Ever Tour Again

Hugh Grant Spills Details About 'Bridget Jones 4,' Seemingly Confirms Major Suspected Plot Point

Hugh Grant Spills Details About 'Bridget Jones 4,' Seemingly Confirms Major Suspected Plot Point

Halle Bailey Reveals She's Struggling With Postpartum Depression After Welcoming Baby

Halle Bailey Reveals She's Struggling With Postpartum Depression After Welcoming Baby

Apr 22, 2024 at 6:11 pm
By JJ Staff

Kate Mara's Busy Weekend: Honored at Mercy for Animals Gala, Reunited with Josh Hartnett at 'Black Mirror' Emmy Panel

Kate Mara's Busy Weekend: Honored at Mercy for Animals Gala, Reunited with Josh Hartnett at 'Black Mirror' Emmy Panel

Kate Mara had a busy weekend with multiple appearances!

The 41-year-old actress kicked things off by attending Mercy for Animals’ 25th Anniversary Gala on Saturday night (April 20) at Rolling Greens in Los Angeles.

Kate was honored at the event alongside comedian Travon Free. Mercy For Animals is the world’s leading nonprofit dedicated to ending industrial animal agriculture by constructing a just and sustainable food system.

On Sunday (April 21), Kate reunited with her Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea co-star Josh Hartnett for an Emmy panel. The evening consisted of a screening and panel with the actors and creatives.

Beyond the Sea dropped on Netflix back in June 2023, but it will first be eligible for awards consideration at the upcoming 2024 Emmy Awards.

Browse through the gallery for more photos…
Just Jared on Facebook
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 01
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 02
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 03
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 04
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 05
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 06
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 07
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 08
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 09
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 10
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 11
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 12
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 13
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 14
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 15
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 16
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 17
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 18
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 19
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 20
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 21
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 22
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 23
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 24
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 25
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 26
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 27
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 28
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 29
kate mara black mirror mercy for animals 30

Photos: Getty, Shutterstock
Posted to: Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Travon Free