Kate Mara's Busy Weekend: Honored at Mercy for Animals Gala, Reunited with Josh Hartnett at 'Black Mirror' Emmy Panel

Kate Mara had a busy weekend with multiple appearances!

The 41-year-old actress kicked things off by attending Mercy for Animals’ 25th Anniversary Gala on Saturday night (April 20) at Rolling Greens in Los Angeles.

Kate was honored at the event alongside comedian Travon Free. Mercy For Animals is the world’s leading nonprofit dedicated to ending industrial animal agriculture by constructing a just and sustainable food system.

On Sunday (April 21), Kate reunited with her Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea co-star Josh Hartnett for an Emmy panel. The evening consisted of a screening and panel with the actors and creatives.

Beyond the Sea dropped on Netflix back in June 2023, but it will first be eligible for awards consideration at the upcoming 2024 Emmy Awards.

