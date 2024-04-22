Top Stories
Apr 22, 2024 at 1:44 am
By JJ Staff

Kid Cudi Seemingly Suffers Injury at Coachella 2024 After Jumping Off Stage During His Surprise Set

Kid Cudi Seemingly Suffers Injury at Coachella 2024 After Jumping Off Stage During His Surprise Set

Kid Cudi was a surprise addition to the weekend two lineup for the 2024 Coachella Music Festival and he seemingly suffered an injury near the end of his set.

The 40-year-old rapper and actor performed in the Sahara tent at the annual festival on Sunday (April 21) in Indio, Calif.

Near the end of his 40-minute set, Kid Cudi tried to jump off the stage, but he appears to have rolled his ankle and hurt himself.

Keep reading to find out more…

A video shared online by a fan in the front row shows Kid Cudi struggling to stand up while two security guards attempted to help him get on his feet.

Desert Sun reports that Kid Cudi had about one and a half songs remaining in his set and a recording of “Pursuit of Happiness” played to end the show, though he wasn’t on stage. The set ended without the entertainer saying anything to the crowd.

We’ve reached of to Kid Cudi‘s rep for a status on his condition. We hope he is okay!
kid cudi coachella 2024 01
kid cudi coachella 2024 02
kid cudi coachella 2024 03
kid cudi coachella 2024 04

