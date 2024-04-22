Kristian Alfonso Returning to Peacock's 'Days of Our Lives' for Special Episode

Kristian Alfonso is returning to Days of Our Lives!

The 60-year-old actress will be reprising her fan-favorite character of Hope Brady for a special episode of the soap opera now on Peacock, which will be airing later this year.

Keep reading to find out more…Kristian‘s character will be returning for a tribute episode for her on-screen dad Bill Hayes, who died in January at the age of 98.

Kristian‘s character Hope was the daughter of Bill‘s Doug Williams.

“My return is very bittersweet, because it is the end of an era with Bill gone,” Kristian shared with TV Insider while on set on Monday, April 22.

“So to return to Days is very sad,” Kristian continued. “I am appreciative that they came to me to include me in their series of shows honoring Doug and I’m very happy to see everyone, but I’m entering the studio with a heavy heart.”

“I remember my first scenes with him,” Hope recalled of working with Bill. “He was very loving, very welcoming. That he was very talented and an incredible actor and an icon, that all goes without saying, but my personal relationship and my working relationship with Bill, it was home. Doing the scenes with Bill, I felt like I was with my dad because there was so much warmth and reality.”

Kristian first made her Days Of Our Lives debut in 1983 and has played the role on and off for years. She last made an appearance in 2023.

Kristian‘s episode of Days Of Our Lives is set to air in November.

Stay up to date with all of the latest soap opera news here.