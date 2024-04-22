Top Stories
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024: 8 Inductees Announced, 7 Iconic Nominees Didn't Make the Cut

Dominic West Makes Rare Comments About Lily James Scandal, Talks Aftermath

Nicola Peltz Explains Why She Didn't Attend Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Enjoy a Sunday Stroll with Their Newborn Baby

Apr 22, 2024 at 9:20 am
By JJ Staff

Matty Healy's Typewriter Quote Goes Viral in Resurfaced Clip Amid 'The Tortured Poets Department' Release

A quote from Matty Healy about his love of typewriters has resurfaced amid Taylor Swift‘s The Tortured Poets Department lyric.

If you don’t know, a lot of Swifties believe that some of the songs on the album are about her former flame.

There’s a specific lyric in the title song that has her singing, “You left your typewriter at my apartment/Straight from the Tortured Poets Department/I think some things I never say/Like, ‘Who uses typewriters anyway?’”

Keep reading to find out what Matty Healy once said…

Well, GQ‘s TikTok reposted a clip over the weekend of Matty discussing typewriters.

He said, “It’s not that there’s any kind of like, romance to having a notebook, but I really like typewriters, as well. I don’t have one with me because that is really impractical, but the thing is with typewriters and writing on pen to paper, there’s kind of an element of like commitment that goes with the ceremony of it. Therefore, it requires you to concentrate a bit better.”

And how did GQ caption the resurfaced clip? “Just gonna leave this here,” they wrote.

Find out who else Matty Healy has dated over the years…
