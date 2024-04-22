Minka Kelly & Boyfriend Dan Reynolds Show Off Cute PDA on Lunch Date in L.A.

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds are stepping out for a bite to eat.

The cute couple, who have been together since November 2022, wrapped their arms around each other as they headed to a restaurant for a quiet lunch date on Monday afternoon (April 22) in Los Angeles.

For the outing, the 43-year-old Friday Night Lights actress went comfy in tan sweats while the 36-year-old Imagine Dragons frontman sported a plaid jacket over a gray hoodie paired with black sweatpants.

It was recently announced that Minka will be starring in a new Netflix series alongside Josh Duhamel! Find out more about the project here.

