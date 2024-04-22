Top Stories
Taylor Swift Reveals the Meaning Behind Every 'The Tortured Poets Department' Song!

Celine Dion Opens Up in Rare Interview About Stiff Person Syndrome, Her Health Today & Whether She'll Ever Tour Again

Hugh Grant Spills Details About 'Bridget Jones 4,' Seemingly Confirms Major Suspected Plot Point

Halle Bailey Reveals She's Struggling With Postpartum Depression After Welcoming Baby

Apr 22, 2024 at 5:09 pm
By JJ Staff

Minka Kelly & Boyfriend Dan Reynolds Show Off Cute PDA on Lunch Date in L.A.

Minka Kelly & Boyfriend Dan Reynolds Show Off Cute PDA on Lunch Date in L.A.

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds are stepping out for a bite to eat.

The cute couple, who have been together since November 2022, wrapped their arms around each other as they headed to a restaurant for a quiet lunch date on Monday afternoon (April 22) in Los Angeles.

For the outing, the 43-year-old Friday Night Lights actress went comfy in tan sweats while the 36-year-old Imagine Dragons frontman sported a plaid jacket over a gray hoodie paired with black sweatpants.

It was recently announced that Minka will be starring in a new Netflix series alongside Josh Duhamel! Find out more about the project here.

Photos: Backgrid USA
