NBC's One Chicago Franchise Cast Dating Histories: Spouses, Girlfriends, Boyfriends, & Exes Revealed!

The stars of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD are involved in some noteworthy romances offscreen!

The three interconnected shows have seen so many actors make appearances over the years. Chicago Fire has been airing on NBC since 2012, Chicago PD premiered in 2014, and Chicago Med has been running since 2015.

Some of the actors have dated their co-stars, some have gotten marrired, and others have started families! We rounded up the dating histories of some of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD‘s most popular stars.

Browse through the slideshow to find out who the stars of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD have dated…