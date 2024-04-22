Olivia Munn Glows in Orange During Outing in New York, One Month After Revealing Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Olivia Munn is glowing as she steps out for the day!

The 43-year-old actress was spotted exiting her hotel on Monday (April 22) in New York City. Olivia wore a dazzling orange and white dress for her outing in the sunny weather.

In case you missed it, the X-Men: Apocalypse star recently opened up about undergoing a double mastectomy and having other surgeries following her breast cancer diagnosis.

After publicly sharing the news, Olivia released a statement thanking her supporters.

“I’m really grateful for all the love and support I’ve received about my diagnosis that I shared yesterday. Reading your stories and comments has really meant a lot to me and I just wanted to express my gratitude for all of it,” she wrote on social media on March 14.

