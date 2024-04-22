'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 16's Sapphira Cristál Announces 'The Cristal Ball Tour' - Cities, Dates & Ticket Info Revealed!

Sapphira Cristál is hitting the road!

The RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 finalist and Miss Congeniality winner will be heading out on the road, she just announced on Monday (April 22).

The Philadelphia-based drag superstar announced The Cristál Ball Tour, set to reach audiences around North America this summer.

The show kicks off on July 11 in Vancouver, with stops in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia and more, and promises to bring Sapphira’s “limitless creativity and personal story to life with hilarious anecdotes, audience immersion and a mystical charm that only she could conjure.”

“The Cristál Ball Tour is a magical musical comedy extravaganza!”, said Sapphira in a statement. “It’s a funny, interactive, audience-driven show about my life, complete with songs off my upcoming album and humorous anecdotes of things I’ve experienced. I sing, perform, dance, and give you a guided glimpse into the crystal ball that is Sapphira Cristál!”

Sapphira Cristál also teased her forthcoming debut album with a hint of lead single “Enough.”

The Cristál Ball Tour

Thursday, July 11 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre

Friday, July 12 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune

Saturday, July 13 – Portland, OR – The Aladdin

Wednesday, July 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbos

Friday, July 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

Tuesday, July 23 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Wednesday, July 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Friday, July 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

Saturday, July 27 – Fort Collins, CO – The Aggie

Sunday, July 28 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

Thursday, August 1 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Friday, August 2 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Saturday, August 3 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

Thursday, August 8 – Kansas City, MO – Madrid Theatr

Friday, August 9 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

Saturday, August 10 – Minneapolis, MN – The Lyric at Skyway Theatre

Sunday, August 11 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

Thursday, August 15 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Friday, August 16 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

Saturday, August 17 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Hall

Sunday, August 18 – Montreal, QC – Le National

Thursday, August 22 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

Saturday, August 24 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

Sunday, August 25 – Washington, DC – The Howard

Thursday, August 29 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA