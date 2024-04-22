Top Stories
Taylor Swift Reveals the Meaning Behind Every 'The Tortured Poets Department' Song!

Taylor Swift Reveals the Meaning Behind Every 'The Tortured Poets Department' Song!

Celine Dion Opens Up in Rare Interview About Stiff Person Syndrome, Her Health Today &amp; Whether She'll Ever Tour Again

Celine Dion Opens Up in Rare Interview About Stiff Person Syndrome, Her Health Today & Whether She'll Ever Tour Again

Hugh Grant Spills Details About 'Bridget Jones 4,' Seemingly Confirms Major Suspected Plot Point

Hugh Grant Spills Details About 'Bridget Jones 4,' Seemingly Confirms Major Suspected Plot Point

Halle Bailey Reveals She's Struggling With Postpartum Depression After Welcoming Baby

Halle Bailey Reveals She's Struggling With Postpartum Depression After Welcoming Baby

Apr 22, 2024 at 9:48 pm
By JJ Staff

Ryan Seacrest Dating History - Full List of His Famous Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

Continue Here »

Ryan Seacrest Dating History - Full List of His Famous Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

It’s time to take a look back at the loves of Ryan Seacrest‘s life!

Over the years, the 49-year-old American Idol host has been in some high profiled relationships with famous ladies including models, dancers, and actresses.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Seacrest

In an interview from 2022, Ryan addressed the possibility of getting married one day.

We’ve rounded up all of the women Ryan has dated to over the years, and also detailed their relationship timelines!

Click through the slideshow to see all of the famous women Ryan Seacrest has dated over the years…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dating History, EG, Extended, Ryan Seacrest, Slideshow