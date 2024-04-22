Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals the 2 Hair Products She Uses - Buy Now!

Sarah Jessica Parker recently gave an interview where she spoke about 2 haircare products she’s been using for years.

On top of that, she really doesn’t have any particular shampoo or condition she uses.

One of the products was harder to find, but it looks like Amazon still has in stock!

Keep reading to find out more…

“My hair care is the same. It’s pretty simple. I use Serge Normant’s Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray. I use — honestly — whatever shampoo. I use anything. I check before I travel and if there’s shampoo in the hotel, I won’t even travel with shampoo and conditioner. And when I slick my hair back I use something called Tancho Stick that I’ve been using for maybe 15, 20 years. It’s amazing. It has a smell like heaven. And one tube can last you three, four, five years,” she told Allure.

Amazon is currently selling Serge Normant’s Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray for $25 and it appears to be sold out at a lot of other outlets so grab yours today!

We also found a product labeled “Tancho Stick” on Amazon, on sale right now! It’s unclear if it’s the exact same product she uses.

Disclosure: Each product has been independently hand curated by our editorial team. Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.