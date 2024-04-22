'That '90s Show' Cast Updates: 10 Actors Expected to Return, 3 Stars Likely Won't, 1 Guest Star Confirmed

Netflix has already renewed That ’90s Show for a second season and the first season was such a success that even more episodes have been ordered!

While season one had just 10 episodes, the streaming service has given season two a 16-episode order.

We already know that three cast members are likely not returning for the upcoming season while 10 actors are expected to be back. One actor from That ’70s Show has confirmed that he’ll reprise his role in season two!

Here’s the show’s synopsis: “Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

Browse through the slideshow to see who’s coming back and who isn’t…