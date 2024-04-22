TikTok Star MiriTheSiren Gets Shake Shack Sponsorship, Days After Chick-Fil-A Asked Her to Stop Posting Employee Meal Videos

TikTok star MiriTheSiren, whose name is Miri, has exciting things coming up after having to change the focus of her channel.

Miri, who works at a local Chick-Fil-A store, became famous on TikTok after posting her free employee meal every day and inspiring fans of the fast food chain to try new things based on her creative ideas.

In a video posted last week, Miri explained to her fans that Chick-Fil-A’s corporate team and PR team asked her to stop making content at their stores, citing a rule in the employee handbook. She said they also turned down the chance to partner up to continue the video series.

“I do wanna make clear that this rule was in place before I ever started making Chick-Fil-A videos and unfortunately Chick-Fil-A is not willing to make an exception for me or collab with me in this case,” Miri explained, adding that she was not being punished and would continue working at the store.

Well, another fast food chain is taking advantage of the situation.

Shake Shack has sponsored Miri and she made a new video where she tried their Chicken Shack sandwich.

“Every Sunday in April you can get a free Chicken Shack with $10 minimum purchase using code CHICKENSUNDAY,” Miri told her fans in the caption of her video.

