Tom Holland Reveals He's Down for 'Spider-Man 4,' Is Part of the Creative Process to Develop the New Film!

Spider-Man fans will love this news.

Tom Holland officially confirmed that he will always be down for another Spider-Man movie, but, there’s a more “complicated answer” when it comes to the possibility of his doing a fourth film in the franchise.

If you don’t know, Tom starred in three standalone Spider-Man films: 2017′s Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019′s Spider Man: Far From Home, and 2021′s Spider-Man: No Way Home, among a few other Marvel cameos and appearances.

Keep reading to find out more…

When asked about a possible fourth standalone film, Tom told Deadline, “The simple answer is that I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films. I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more.”

However, he said there’s a more “complicated answer”: what story will they tell after the massive success of No Way Home?

He continued, “We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”

He then shared, “This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative so early. It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things.”

Did you know that some A-list stars have auditioned to play the iconic hero over the years?